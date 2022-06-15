Christine & Jason of "We the People - Canton" Discuss the Importance of Local Action

Christine and Jason from 'We the People - Canton' join Courtney and discuss how they took General Flynn's quote to heart. "Local action has a national impact" - Coming together as a community to fight for what's right. Please join us!





Courtney started her journey in the podcasting world after misconstrued headlines from a Trump campaign rally caught her eye, because it just wasn't true. From that point on, she has worked hard to research and dig up the truth that mainstream media just isn't bringing to you! Follow Courtney and Patriot Strong on all the social media accounts, and streaming services.