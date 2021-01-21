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BLM DOMESTIC TERRORIST who plowed her car into MAGA supporters faces possible seven years to life in prison - plus 26 years in state prison.
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300 views • January 21, 2021
BLM activist who 'plowed her car into Trump supporters' in September is hit with additional charges for using stun gun on victim at rally and beating two men with a 4ft pole during a previous march

A Black Lives Matter activist who allegedly plowed her car into supporters of Donald Trump during a California rally in September, has been hit with a slew of additional charges.

Tatiana Turner, 40, has now been accused of using a stun gun against a counter-protester at the September 26 BLM march she organized in Yorba Linda, where she allegedly also ran over a Trump supporter.

Turner is also accused of beating two men with a four-foot-long rod at a Seal Beach rally on August 29.

The Long Beach activist has now racked up a total of 13 felony charges stemming from her violence at the two protests, including: one felony count of attempted premeditated murder and six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one of which caused 'great bodily injury.'

Turner has also been charged with two felony counts of the use of pepper spray by a felon in connection with the September protest after MAGA counter protesters turned up at the demonstration, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Turner will now face two additional felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the attack at the Seal Beach protest, which 'left one of the victims with injuries to his head so severe they required staples.'

'[She] repeatedly beat two men as they lay on the ground after being beaten by a group of protesters,' officials said.

If convicted on all charges, Turner faces a maximum sentence of seven years to life in prison - plus 26 years in state prison.

She has previous felony convictions for drug sales and domestic violence.

Prosecutors have previously said that Turner deliberately drove into a crowd of Trump's supporters with the intent to kill a woman, who was identified on Wednesday as 44-year-old Danielle Lindgren.

Lindgren was hospitalized for several months after Turner ran back-and-forth over her head during the protest in Yorba Linda.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9172691/BLM-activist-plowed-car-Trump-supporters-September-hit-additional-charges.html
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