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Fed Govt Nurse: "I've Witnessed Horror" Deadly Protocols Willfully Designed to Kill Americans
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162 views • April 08, 2022
The hospitals are filled with vaccine injured of all ages, and those who speak out are shunned from the workforce and society. Registered Nurse Jodi O’Malley joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the horrors of the hospitals, propaganda messages, and the fear mongering from elites. O’Malley detailed the lack of care for patients, the lies of the plandemic, and how remdesivir administering doctors should be tried.
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