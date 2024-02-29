Create New Account
Palestinian Carrying a Bag of Flour Shot and Killed by Israeli Troops
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Palestinian carrying bag of flour reportedly shot by Israeli troops.

A Palestinian man was reportedly shot whilst collecting aid in Gaza City. He was discovered on the ground with a bag of flour by his side after locals say Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd that had gathered.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

