Chinese Local Governments Run Out of Cash

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https://gnews.org/post/pwfrb577
07/18/2022 WION: Local governments in China face a funding gap of almost $1 trillion. Chinese officials are turning to “amateur investors”, in other words, innocent citizens, and raising money on WeChat.