© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Joe Biden is No Longer President, Harris and Pelosi Calling All the Shots
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • March 06, 2021
It’s time for America and the world to accept the reality that a Liberal Democrat on television or in government is lying to you about everything. There is no lie too big that they won’t carry out. The latest is the continued claims of Trump supporters launching violent insurrections so they can keep the National Guard in D.C. in a militarized police state. It is now clear that Nancy Pelosi is the acting President and even Kamala is making Joe Biden’s diplomatic phone calls as Biden can barely talk and has his live feeds cut by the White House when he goes off script. Evelyn Rae joins to discuss an odd phenomenon happening on Google search results.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.