Was Jimmy Savile the "Yorkshire Ripper"?

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"Sutcliffe told police he left the murder scene after he heard voices, but couldn't tell where they came from.
"He also heard a car being driven away from the entrance to a house.
"Later he found out that the house was where disc jockey Jimmy Savile lived"
Jimmy Savile was questioned by police investigating the Yorkshire Ripper murders, a senior officer who worked on the inquiry revealed.
Former West Yorkshire police detective John Stainthorpe said that Savile was a suspect in the case more than 30 years ago.
There has been speculation that the Savile-Sutcliffe story is somehow linked to brainwashing, of the sort used by the military to produce killers.
Sutcliffe died in University Hospital of North Durham on 13 November 2020, where he is said to have refused treatment for COVID-19 after having previously returned to HMP Frankland following treatment for a suspected heart attack at the same hospital two weeks prior. Sutcliffe also had a number of other underlying health problems.
Continued and further Info : http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/11/yorkshire-ripper.html
Detectives 'had a cast made of Savile's teeth' to check against bite-marks left on bodies of Yorkshire Ripper victims:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2229786/Jimmy-Savile-Yorkshire-Ripper-Cast-DJs-teeth-check-bites-left-Peter-Sutcliffes-victims.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpIqk6E9698
''Programmed To Kill/Satanic Cover-Up Part 71 (Peter Sutcliffe - The Yorkshire Ripper?)''
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