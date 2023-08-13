Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Saint News 8/13/2023
channel image
DFlirt
21 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

We’re gonna listen to some of the Pfizer testimony and see if we can determine who’s responsible for false information we received. Next, we’ll listen to what the former chief of the capitol police who was there on January 6 has to say about that day.  We’ll breeze through a few headlines, and then some shocking mRNA/GMO news you simply have to see for yourself. Some crazy top stories are gonna follow and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.





Does Ukraine Have Kompromat on Joe Biden?

https://www.newsweek.com/does-ukraine-have-kompromat-joe-biden-opinion-1818052


Subpoenaed document reveals that the FBI Richmond Field Office coordinated with MULTIPLE field offices across the country to produce a memo targeting traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists

https://twitter.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1689321215641493518?s=20


Peaches & Haerosmith - "Shake Your Dude Thing"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlnVBxv_6ec

Keywords
trumpnewscomedypoliticsgmorussiavaccinemusicnwoconspiracybidenukrainecovidmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket