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China vs United States (USA) 2016 - Who Would Win - Military Comparison 💣
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15 views • August 27, 2019
In the year 2016 China and the United States are both world superpowers. They have similarly matched military, even though United States spends a lot more money. In this military comparison we are comparing China and USA, to see how they match up against each other and see who would win. Who do you think would win in a fight between China and the United States (air force, navy, nuclear, etc)? Which military is stronger and smarter? Also let us know which military comparison we should do next!
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