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Covid Vaccine | Children | Irish Doctors Speak Out (MIRRORED)
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675 views • September 08, 2021
Covid Vaccine | Children | Irish Doctors Speak Out (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0a159395-7428-46c7-93b2-8b6fe9ca0d4e
Irish Doctors speak out on the use of the experimental Covid Vaccine for children, on behalf of the Irish Council for Human Rights.
Source https://www.facebook.com/100059141769676/posts/253438019970922/
Richard J Short
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0a159395-7428-46c7-93b2-8b6fe9ca0d4e
Irish Doctors speak out on the use of the experimental Covid Vaccine for children, on behalf of the Irish Council for Human Rights.
Source https://www.facebook.com/100059141769676/posts/253438019970922/
Richard J Short
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
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