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Good times & chaos. Substance specialist. Not parody. Not advice. Not sane. Buy $TROLL • Tip me • Ride into the abyss. We're in this together now.
Official FN TROLL Site:
CA for $TROLL: 5UUH9RTDiSpq6HKS6bp4NdU9PNJpXRXuiw6ShBTBhgH2
Tip $TROLL or Solana: xji84V8nf4RguC6PmNTmmBLUYkafr3qEaSykzXucZQG
Tip: ETH: 0xC11856476F6Fe355808E470FCA762761De087116
Tip BTC: bc1q2a7kcst5qak0hwn67uahz7y4pdk2g8mj76a4xf