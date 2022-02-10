© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIV IS NOW IN THE MAJORITY GETTING THE SHOT - CANADA SHINES AS THE BEACON OF LIGHT AND HOPE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
221 views • February 10, 2022
Bombshell: Ottawa Police Chief Connected to PFIZER, FBI And More
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqPxdbwvzkcl/
A wide majority who have taken the false vaccine are now testing positive for HIV which has been purposely implanted into these shots.
Chris Sky gives a fiery, passionate speech on how Canada is the Beacon of Light and Hope for the entire world. Source: Wil Paranormal.
More videos you may like:
KARMA?! Comedian Heather McDonald collapses right after pro-vax joke (That’s funny right there)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8AzNReKER6lA/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqPxdbwvzkcl/
A wide majority who have taken the false vaccine are now testing positive for HIV which has been purposely implanted into these shots.
Chris Sky gives a fiery, passionate speech on how Canada is the Beacon of Light and Hope for the entire world. Source: Wil Paranormal.
More videos you may like:
KARMA?! Comedian Heather McDonald collapses right after pro-vax joke (That’s funny right there)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8AzNReKER6lA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.