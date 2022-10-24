Mark Mallett We Are Coming Into the Final Confrontation Between The Church and The Anti-Church!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Timse
Premiered Oct 23, 2022 From Mark Mallet's Interview with the Mother and Refuge team. Mark discusses the need to remain firm in hope and faith amidst confrontation between the true Church and the prophesied Anti-Church.
See the full interview with Mark Mallett here: https://youtu.be/dzrR-I2N8E8
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuQgFFp2Bow