Meal plan for the apocalypse!! All my recipes are shelf stable!!!

🥔 Dinner every night forever? Yeah, it’s a lot.

But I built LoadedPotato.org to make it way easier and dare I say... breezy? Okay, not breezy.

But easier. Way easier. I’ve hacked dinner with shelf-stable ingredients, bulk pantry tricks, and a grocery system that basically shops for you.

Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

This walkthrough shows you:

🛒 How to add full grocery lists to Walmart or Amazon Fresh in seconds

📱 Tips to make the Add to Cart button work smoothly on mobile

🌍 What to do if Amazon Fresh doesn’t work in your area (cough, country folks unite)

🥦 Why those big cans of dehydrated veggies aren’t a scam, they last forever

💸 How to avoid double-buying seasonings or pantry staples

Here’s how it works:

🧠 Pick your meals on https://loadedpotato.org/grocery-calculator, it does all the math for you

🛍️ Click “Add to Cart” for Walmart or Amazon Fresh (pro tip: log in first!)

📦 Review your list and adjust based on what you already have

🥫 Stock your pantry once and eat easy for weeks

💡 Bonus: Use curbside pickup or delivery — no hauling cans for miles

👉 Visit LoadedPotato.org for recipes, grocery calculators, and everything you need to stay fed, fridge-free, and totally unbothered by the “What’s for dinner?” crisis.

💥 It’s dinner automation, pantry-style.

