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ISREALI FREEDOM ACTIVIST EXPLAINS: "How they took a virus and turned it into a pandemic"
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5685 views • January 29, 2022
"A pandemic of lies, anxiety and mass hysteria"
A point of view from Avi Barak, an Israeli citizen, on the tactics being used to create a "pandemic" from a virus.
In the video, Barak explains that COVID death stats don’t differentiate between those who died from COVID and those who died with COVID. He busts the myth of hospital capacity filling up and how no matter what anyone entered the hospital for, if they tested positive for COVID they’d be transferred to the corona ward.
This tells you everything you need to know: the vaccines don't work, the people in the COVID wards aren't there due to COVID, and more.
“Nothing has changed. Only now they are admitting it” he says.
A point of view from Avi Barak, an Israeli citizen, on the tactics being used to create a "pandemic" from a virus.
In the video, Barak explains that COVID death stats don’t differentiate between those who died from COVID and those who died with COVID. He busts the myth of hospital capacity filling up and how no matter what anyone entered the hospital for, if they tested positive for COVID they’d be transferred to the corona ward.
This tells you everything you need to know: the vaccines don't work, the people in the COVID wards aren't there due to COVID, and more.
“Nothing has changed. Only now they are admitting it” he says.
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