Hezbollah: Israeli 'Hermes 450' multi-payload drone shoot down over the skies of Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
50 views • 5 months ago

Hezbollah releases footage for shooting down an israeli "Hermes 450" multi-payload drone over the skies of Lebanon. 

This is the first time Hezbollah hints at the kind of Surface-to-Air missile that was used. (Hermes 450 approx. $2 Million.)

More info about this: 

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/hezbollah-downs-israeli-hermes-450-drone--rocket-hit-kills-i 

Adding: 

Belarusian state TV reported on an opposition and Western plan to attack four territories in the southwest of the country. Armed groups from Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine were to be involved.

According to the report, the plan envisions nationalist militias attacking Belarus first, followed by the involvement of mercenaries and NATO forces. Polish intelligence services are reportedly assisting in training militants for the attack.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
