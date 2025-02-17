❗️Trump: They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon... If it's going to go on, that would cause me a big problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Trump: "They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon... If it's going to go on, that would cause me a big problem."
"They beat Hitler and Napoleon." If Russia wanted to continue the war in Ukraine, it would be a big problem for the United States, Trump said.
"I think he (Putin - Ed.) wants to stop fighting. They have a big, powerful [military] machine, you understand that. They defeated Hitler and they defeated Napoleon. They have been fighting for a long time. They have done it before. But I think he would like to stop fighting.
That was my question to him because if he continues, it will be a big problem for us. And it will create a big problem for me," Trump said.