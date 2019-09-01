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Karl Mollison Discusses Creator and the Shift in Consciousness
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282 views • September 01, 2019
https://www.getwisdom.com/2018/05/29/viewer-questions-for-creator-by-karl-mollison-10june2017-2/
So the idea of even talking to Creator is somewhat new for me. It took me years to get here. And I was influenced by the same notions that have been conveyed by the spiritual folk themselves "Oh you can't really talk to Creator there's too much energy there, it would be overwhelming, probably even fatal, if you tried to do that. Creator doesn't deal with us, that's what the angels are for blah, blah, blah" and so on.
[00:04:50] Karl: And I always assumed that was so.
So the idea of even talking to Creator is somewhat new for me. It took me years to get here. And I was influenced by the same notions that have been conveyed by the spiritual folk themselves "Oh you can't really talk to Creator there's too much energy there, it would be overwhelming, probably even fatal, if you tried to do that. Creator doesn't deal with us, that's what the angels are for blah, blah, blah" and so on.
[00:04:50] Karl: And I always assumed that was so.
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