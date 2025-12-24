© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump on the Epstein files:
"Everybody was friendly with this guy… You probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, and they are highly respected bankers and others. And they will end up, because of guys like Massie, he's a real low life, he’s a loser."
