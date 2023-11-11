Create New Account
White Cheddar Popcorn
Food Ranger Alice
41 views
Published 19 hours ago

White Cheddar Popcorn


3 Tablespoons Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

½ cup Organic Yellow Popcorn

3 to 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1-2 Tablespoons White Cheddar Cheese Powder 

Pink Himalayan Salt


In a large pan, heat the oil and add kernels (gently shaking every 30 seconds). 
Once the kernels have popped, remove from the heat. 
Drizzle butter over the popcorn and sprinkle with white cheddar powder (start with about 1 Tablespoon and put the lid on and shake popcorn then add more cheddar powder)
Pour into a large bowl. Add more cheddar powder, if desired, and salt to taste.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

