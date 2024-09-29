Living in the lie that all we need is J&J, blind to nature’s gifts.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

We really enjoyed the meeting we had with Dr. Madej and Dr. Christiane Northrup. I appreciate the differences in age from Dr. Northrop to Dr. Madej's age and me, and I'm in the middle of that, and we see the differences of how we've been lied to in the education process.

Some people actually are, and most people are starting their lives with a lie that all you need from cradle to grave is Johnson and Johnson. And so if we keep believing this lie, and we don't believe that God's in control all the time, then we're out for a dark winter, whatever you want to call it. If everybody just wakes up now and says no more and turns away, then we've got this, God's got this.





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/7/2022





