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Shared July 16, 2021
Additional References:
Rom.8:19, 22
Exodus 16, 17
Matt.17:24-27
Acts
Isaiah 1
Romans 12:2
Isaiah 13
Joel 2:12, 15-17
Job 31:6-7
Ezekiel 14:12-23
Exodus 25:31-40
Acts 2:38
For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/the-era-of-the-supernatural-my-hiding-place/
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.