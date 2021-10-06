Encephalitis triggered by Graphene Oxide post vaccination

ORWELL CITY - October 06, 2021



A few days ago, La Quinta Columna incorporated a new section in its program. In this section, they receive questions from their followers, and they answer them. Most of these questions are addressed to Dr. José Luis Sevillano, who is the expert on the subject of COVID-19 Environmental Theory, and on how human biology reacts to graphene and electromagnetic waves from a clinical point of view.



On this occasion, a follower asked whether the graphene oxide that's installed in the brain after crossing the blood-brain barrier may be degraded by the immune system after one year has elapsed (the time it takes the body naturally to get rid of this nanomaterial).



Dr. Sevillano explains that it's possible. But that the damage done by the immune system when trying to get rid of this material in such delicate tissues can cause encephalitis or other neurological problems.



The above is Dr. Sevillano's answer translated into English by Orwell City.