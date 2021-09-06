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LEGENDARY ATHLETE POISONED BY FIRST DOSE OF MODERNA VAXXX DEAD 17 DAYS LATER (MIRRORED)
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1196 views • September 06, 2021
LEGENDARY ATHLETE POISONED BY FIRST DOSE OF MODERNA VAXXX DEAD 17 DAYS LATER (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rEJSlDOAPLtI/
Hank Aaron, one of the most inspirational athletes in U.S. history, was murdered by moderna. The poison finished him off just 17 days after his first dose. Source: bootcamp
SOURCES:
1. https://twitter.com/MSMEDU/status/1352656578890113026
2. https://www.msm.edu/news-center/hankaaron.php
3. https://twitter.com/HenryLouisAaron/status/1346598799993667588
4. https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/hank-aaron-86-receives-covid-19-vaccine-and-hopes-to-inspire-other-black-americans-to-do-the-same/
More from around the world of genocide that you may have missed:
WEAPONIZED VACCINE WITH MUTANT SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSES VIRUS TO EXPLODE INTO RAGING INFECTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9oxNW3QeUQv/
Vaccines From Hell - Banned On YouTube!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5iSV1eibKiZx/
The Story Of Ivermectin And COVID-19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3y7jzAgHGvn/
False Flag: Vaccination centers to be attacked. In other words...(translation below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPBP3ZzQaw10/
Crisis in America: Millions of Nurses are Resigning or Being Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSbpp0ZhkJCR/
Walmart’s are being turned into Military Bases/Prisons.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0PfmTK87oGqI/
The Ultimate False Flag Event. The fake Alien Invasion. A Greg Reese Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYZSMazRFXI5/
CLONES & ALIENS - It is a crazy world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6niX0bWYuUBe/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlJTO9nU3kpR/
Doctor takes safe and effective vaccination, passes out during surgery. He did his homework...not.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnxXTK8cCkf/
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/
WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/
Alarming: Experimental Covid Vaccines now proving to be extremely toxic to humans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00IqaFaw4t8C/
BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/
Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/
Why are Walmart's around the country looking like this? Why would you need these at a Walmart?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpCcoiJT42yt/
BLOCKBUSTER - Info from the "Dark Webb" Who owns shares of Pfizer and is profiting from the VAX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEJeicuxPj1V/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rEJSlDOAPLtI/
Hank Aaron, one of the most inspirational athletes in U.S. history, was murdered by moderna. The poison finished him off just 17 days after his first dose. Source: bootcamp
SOURCES:
1. https://twitter.com/MSMEDU/status/1352656578890113026
2. https://www.msm.edu/news-center/hankaaron.php
3. https://twitter.com/HenryLouisAaron/status/1346598799993667588
4. https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/hank-aaron-86-receives-covid-19-vaccine-and-hopes-to-inspire-other-black-americans-to-do-the-same/
More from around the world of genocide that you may have missed:
WEAPONIZED VACCINE WITH MUTANT SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSES VIRUS TO EXPLODE INTO RAGING INFECTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9oxNW3QeUQv/
Vaccines From Hell - Banned On YouTube!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5iSV1eibKiZx/
The Story Of Ivermectin And COVID-19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3y7jzAgHGvn/
False Flag: Vaccination centers to be attacked. In other words...(translation below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPBP3ZzQaw10/
Crisis in America: Millions of Nurses are Resigning or Being Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSbpp0ZhkJCR/
Walmart’s are being turned into Military Bases/Prisons.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0PfmTK87oGqI/
The Ultimate False Flag Event. The fake Alien Invasion. A Greg Reese Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYZSMazRFXI5/
CLONES & ALIENS - It is a crazy world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6niX0bWYuUBe/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlJTO9nU3kpR/
Doctor takes safe and effective vaccination, passes out during surgery. He did his homework...not.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnxXTK8cCkf/
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/
WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/
Alarming: Experimental Covid Vaccines now proving to be extremely toxic to humans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00IqaFaw4t8C/
BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/
Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/
Why are Walmart's around the country looking like this? Why would you need these at a Walmart?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpCcoiJT42yt/
BLOCKBUSTER - Info from the "Dark Webb" Who owns shares of Pfizer and is profiting from the VAX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEJeicuxPj1V/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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