Oh Go Away!

Deja-Flu
* [Fauxi] peddling same lies about masks and unvaxxed.
* He is going after the unvaxxed again.
* He is being shielded from answering questions on ’rona origin and response.
* This is insane.
* This is not science; in fact, all of the science shows just the opposite.
* This can’t go on forever.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Tulsi Gabbard — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 November 2022
