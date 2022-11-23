Oh Go Away!

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published 6 days ago

Deja-Flu

* [Fauxi] peddling same lies about masks and unvaxxed.

* He is going after the unvaxxed again.

* He is being shielded from answering questions on ’rona origin and response.

* This is insane.

* This is not science; in fact, all of the science shows just the opposite.

* This can’t go on forever.

The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Tulsi Gabbard — is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316041211112

Keywords
vaccine injurypropagandatucker carlsonherd immunitybioweaponvaxadverse eventjabanthony faucicoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionboostermask mandatekjp

