The text in the image says "Neroniald". It is written in a slanted, bold yellow font that mimics the classic McDonald's branding style. Above the text, there is a glowing "M" logo on a vintage monitor, which further reinforces that visual parody.

The intro launches with a spirited accordion melody, setting an upbeat mood, Banjo joins with rapid double-time strums, enhancing the energy, A powerful bass drum thump pairs with crisp clap accents and persistent tambourine, crafting a lively, textured rhythm section

(Intro) (Bright accordion melody kicks in, followed by a double-time banjo strum. A heavy THUMP-clap bass drum and tambourine rhythm begins.)



(Intro: Heavy, distorted bass riff starts, joined by a syncopated industrial drum beat. A haunting synth choir echoes in the background. John Cooper-style yell: "YEAH! LET’S GO!")



(Verse 1) The screen flickered blue in a darkened room The man on the TV was preaching our doom A shadow was coming, a "deadly" design But the evidence stayed on the dotted line He didn’t ask questions, he didn’t think twice He traded his soul for some "expert" advice "Give up your freedom! Lock up the door!" And the Cavidiot begged him for more!



(Pre-Chorus) (Music builds with rapid-fire snare) Slogans flashing like a neon sign "Trust the Science," stay in the line! He’s driving alone with a mask on his face While the gyms are all locked in a cold embrace! But the Golden Arches are shining bright— "They care for my health!" he screams in the night!



(Chorus) STAY BACK! SIX FEET! The fear is the rhythm, the fear is the beat! COMPLY! DON’T ASK! Hide your face behind the mask! He’s chasing a shadow, he’s living a lie Watching the world and his freedom die For a taste of safety, he’d trade his soul But the man on the TV has total control!



(Verse 2) (Bass-driven groove, grittier vocals) He’s walking the aisles of the grocery store Toys are forbidden, don't touch the floor Gardening’s lethal, and books are a sin But the liquor is flowing—so let it begin! He sits at a table, he’s ready to chew Takes off the mask—now the virus is through? "I’m eating my dinner! I’m safe as can be!" While the nurses are dancing on TikTok for free!



(Pre-Chorus) Nan’s in the home and she’s fading away "Stay home, stay safe," is all he can say But there’s a rally downtown, a million or more "The virus won't go there!" he shouts out the door! So he joins the crowd in the name of the cause Ignoring the science, ignoring the laws!



(Chorus) STAY BACK! SIX FEET! The fear is the rhythm, the fear is the beat! COMPLY! DON’T ASK! Hide your face behind the mask! He’s chasing a shadow, he’s living a lie Watching the world and his freedom die For a taste of safety, he’d trade his soul But the man on the TV has total control!



(Bridge) (Music slows down, heavy and ominous strings) Then came the needle, the "miracle" shot Rushed through the lab, ready or not "Protect your neighbor! Do it for the good!" He stood in the line like he knew that he should He got the jab, then he got the disease "It would’ve been worse!" he falls to his knees He looks at the rebels, the ones who are free And screams "Tinfoil hat!" in a fit of decree!



(Guitar Solo: High energy, shredding, mimicking the chaos of the stadium)



(Verse 3) (Back to heavy riffs) The players are falling, they’re clutching their chests "It’s always been this way!" he says to the guests Blood clots and cancer, a "long" winter chill He can’t connect dots, and he never will He needs a vacation, he needs to fly He’ll take the second, he’ll reach for the sky But wait! There’s a booster! A third little spark! And a free hot dog to light up the dark!



(Outro) (John Cooper-style growl) HURRAH! He’s holding it high! HURRAH! A processed meat lie! He’s got his freedom, he’s got his prize With a mustard-stained smile and programmed eyes! "Just think how much worse it could have been!" As the world fades out... and the screen turns green.



(Final heavy chord rings out and fades into the sound of a TV static hiss)

