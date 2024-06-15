We are being poisoned by fluoride! Truth about fluoride & BORAX

⚠️⚠️ᴡᴀᴛᴄʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴛɪʀᴇ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ!!⚠️⚠️

25 Total Contaminants that EXCEED EWG HEALTH GUIDELINES have been found in Ephrata water. If u drink the Ephrata city water, you are drinking a massive about of poisons, that will cause a decreased lifespan, cancer, and a drastically reduced quality of life - due to a massive list of health issues. One of the Contaminants exceeded the guidelines by 914x

(The Well water is much better, but still not good.)

Ephrata Area water toxicity info👉 https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/system.php?pws=PA7360045

A video i edited about fluoride. SHOCKING:👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWMr4FEd7i8

Water filter recommendations (not a paid add) 👉 https://truthaboutfluoride.com/water-filters-that-remove-fluoride/





The Deepstaters don't just use disinformation and rigged algorithms as brainwashing, but they also use chemicals, va-cines, and EMFs to brainwash the sheeple.

BORAX can be used as laundry detergent, but despite the scaremongering from the mainstream media, Borax in small doses is really safe, and less toxic than table salt. It is being hidden by the deep state because it helps cancel out toxins such as fluoride.





how to use BORAX properly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXqlBVXUI98&t=1s

The government is hiding natural medicines so they can promote toxic, expensive medicines and treatments! BORAX is one of these treatments.

The deadly neurotoxin poison known as Fluoride is purposefully added to the water by the government. Fluoride is also added to toothpaste, and many other liquids. Why are they poisoning us? Fluoride has no benefits. Despite popular belief, Fluoride is also bad for the teeth. But dentists love that because it gives them business🤔

Is FLUORIDE BAD For You? (Real Doctor Reveals The TRUTH)👉 https://rumble.com/v11jr72-is-fluoride-bad-for-you-real-doctor-reveals-the-truth.html

Neuroscientist explaining that chemicals such as fluoride have been used intentionally to dumb down society so that it becomes dependent on government.👉 https://rumble.com/v1c2fx9-july-12-2022.html

Toxins in the city water including Floride, Chloroform, Trichloroacetic acid, Total trihalomethanes, Radium, Nitrate, Haloacetic acids, Dibromochloromethane, Dibromoacetic acid, and Bromodichloromethane. Thats why i only drink well water and use a fluoride filter.

Enter your zip and see what is in your water: https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/





how to use BORAX 👉https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

more info:👉 http://fluoridationaustralia.com/the-borax-conspiracy-by-walter-last/#:~:text=Borax%20protects%20against%20the%20accumulation,remove%20fluorides%20from%20the%20body





⚠️Avoiding fluorided toothpaste and water if verry important, especially for kids.

Many promote fluoride free bottled water companies, but the problem with bottled water is it is in the plastic bottle for a long time, leading to dangerous levels of plastic in the water. I Use filtered and tested well water stored in mason glass jars with non toxic canning lids (search for: EcoPeaceful 316 Surgical Stainless Steel Mason Jar Lids) See website for more: https://truthaboutfluoride.com/





