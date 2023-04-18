JESUS CALMS THE STORM AND DELIVERS THE DEMONIC LUKE 8:22-40

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 8:22-40. Jesus’ work made him very tired. The crowds always needed him to help them. He was so tired that he fell asleep. He was not even aware of the storm until the disciples woke him. Jesus was a real human and he needed to sleep. The lake is below sea level and there are hills all round it. Because of the shape of these hills, the wind can cause sudden fierce storms on the lake. The lake can then become very dangerous. The men in the boat were used to this. But this time they were afraid that they would die. Psalm 89:8-9 says that God made a stormy sea calm. If the apostles knew this Psalm, it would answer their question. Jesus was showing his authority over nature in the same way as God who created the world.

