Christian Pen Pals
Dear Christian Friends, 

We are a group of believers reaching out to the lonely men and women in prison.  Most of the inmates contacting us have already accepted Jesus or they are seeking God.  All of them are lonely, discouraged and rejected; in need of a caring friend.

Jesus has a special place in His heart for hurting people and He calls us to minister to their need.  In Mathew 25:35-36, Jesus says “I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.”  Then He explains “In as much as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.”  Please also read Hebrews 13:3, Psalms 107:9-16, Isaiah 42:7 and 2Cor.5:17.

Volunteer today!

cppministry.com

