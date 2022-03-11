[Ukraine Rescue] Rescuers of NFSC & ROLF Arrived Safely in Krakow, Poland

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03/06/2022 Rescuers of NFSC & ROLF arrived safely in Krakow, Poland. Our rescuers are from all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, and the United States. There are two to three sites near the border between Ukraine and Poland, with our buses waiting to rescue people.