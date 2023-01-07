Prof. Shmuel Shapira (Israel): I was wrong to do the 3 doses. These cannot be considered as vaccines

Israel - The serious statements of Prof. Shmuel SHAPIRA

[https://he.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D7%A9%D7%9E%D7%95%D7%90%D7%9C_%D7%A9%D7%A4%D7%99%D7%A8%D7%90_(%D7%A8%D7%95%D7%A4%D7%90)]

"A mistake having done the 3 doses of vaccine. These cannot be defined as vaccines. Their effectiveness is low or sometimes non-existent, the adverse reactions are serious and significant, and they are trying to hide them" (December 19, 2022)

Professor Shmuel Shapira headed the Israel Institute for Biological Research (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Institute_for_Biological_Research)

from 2013 to 2021 and led Israel's national coronavirus vaccine development programme.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lDmvJI1UB0

