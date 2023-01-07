Prof. Shmuel Shapira (Israel): I was wrong to do the 3 doses. These cannot be considered as vaccines

Israel - The serious statements of Prof. Shmuel SHAPIRA
"A mistake having done the 3 doses of vaccine. These cannot be defined as vaccines. Their effectiveness is low or sometimes non-existent, the adverse reactions are serious and significant, and they are trying to hide them" (December 19, 2022)
Professor Shmuel Shapira headed the Israel Institute for Biological Research (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Institute_for_Biological_Research)
from 2013 to 2021 and led Israel's national coronavirus vaccine development programme.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lDmvJI1UB0
