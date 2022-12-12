Veterans are our priority, not bureaucracy | Jason Beardsley

Jason Beardsley on what the CVA is doing to help Veterans in need, the push to provide for the men and woman that sacrificed everything for this country and more - via NEWSMAX' Wake Up America Weekend.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.