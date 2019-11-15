© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FHWG - Bob Bowdon - 'The nature and extent of corruption in public education'
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • November 15, 2019
What's really going on with our public schools? You might not want to know! But, sadly you need to and Bob lays it all out. We do have our work cut out for us. Prepare to become upset and then roll up your sleeves and do something because our country's future depends on it!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.