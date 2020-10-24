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Female Genital Mutilation - I'ts not "tribal", It's Islamic
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24 views • October 24, 2020
FGM is portrayed my certain sections of the community as an African Tribal issue whereas historic and present day practice shines the light on the truth. This barbaric evil needs to be stopped and that can only happen if we recognise its origins and main driving force.
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