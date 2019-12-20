Hearing Gods Voice Part 2: Discernment

Hearing God’s Voice Part 2: Discernment. Summary Notes: How can you know if a word is from God? Sometimes it's obvious. Does it glorify Jesus, or yourself? Does it bring you closer to Jesus or further away? Is it loving or hateful? Check it against the bible. If the message contradicts the bible you can know it wasn't from Him. (Hebrews 4:12) Pray and ask for discernment. Discernment is actually one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit. “But the manifestation of the Spirit is given... discerning of spirits…” 1 Cor 12: 7-10. Pray and ask for the spirit of Wisdom and Revelation. “That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give to you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him, the eyes of your understanding being enlightened” (Ephesians 1:17-18) Ask them if Jesus Christ is Lord and came in the flesh. If they don't bow down to Jesus or acknowledge Jesus as their Lord,or God's son or acknowledge Jesus as the only way to salvation, they are demons/false prophets. 1 John 4:1-6 Learn to recognise God’s voice. Practice and you will get familiar with God's voice and the enemies voice. Please subscribe and keep an eye out for these upcoming videos if you're interested in any of these subjects. Subjects I will cover are: Sharing my dreams/visions Faith New Age discernment Narcissism/ Narcissism Abuse Narcissism in the bible Narcissism in the JW DP/DR (DePersonalisation/DeRealisation) And much more… Please let me know in the comments if there is anything else you want me to cover and I'll do my best to include it! Email me at: [email protected]

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