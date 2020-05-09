Get Ready! DC Starts Hiring 'Army of Contact Tracers'

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After former President Clinton, NY Governor Cuomo, Chelsea Clinton and CA Governor Newsom called for an “army of contact tracers” to monitor citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their contacts, Washington DC posted job openings to become an investigator with “Trace Force.”
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