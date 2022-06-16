Crimes Hidden in Ukraine | Making Sense of the Madness

What are they hiding with the Ukraine conflict? What is really happening there?

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan has an exclusive interview with trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich who has led a model grand jury proceeding with thousands of experts and witnesses. Sean asks Reiner about where legal liability lies and Reiner gives a long list of complicit organizations and industries.

Reiner also gives his perspective on the war in Ukraine. Dr. Fuellmich says which jurisdictions are most likely to be successful once people file proceedings, including the USA and India. If that doesn’t work, it’s time to start our own jurisdictions.

See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/grand-jury-vs-the-deep-state-with-reiner-fuellmich-msom-ep-520/

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