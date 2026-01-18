1996 Lesson with Basil Ronzitti (1938-2020) of Erie,PA Final

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lesson with Jazz pianist Basil Ronzitti in the spring of 1996, at his studio in Erie, PA, followed by my final arrangement of "Isn't It Romantic?" You can support my channel by purchasing one of my books: https://www.amazon.com/Piano-Book-System-Learning/dp/B0GH195RY3/ref=sr_1_1?crid=38CFB3PTEI74C&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sq4_RCQzEV0w1FEQjZQBvw.nJo6QUtbUrjDDpQ9EZ0EMok9RS_AfSWnQxWs8blIW2s&dib_tag=se&keywords=noel+schwenk+system+book+3&qid=1768701783&s=digital-text&sprefix=noel+schwenk+system+book+3%2Cdigital-text%2C104&sr=1-1