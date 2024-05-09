JABTARDS CONTINUE DESTROYING THE STREETS!

If you're walking, watch your back. If you're driving, watch your mirrors. These jabtards are taking out everything in sight.
"Police told her that this was brought on by some kind of medical emergency.
It’s unclear exactly what kind of medical situation the driver was experiencing when he crashed through those barriers here along Windy Ridge Parkway."
Source
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/cobb-county/video-shows-major-car-crash-near-battery-caused-by-medical-emergency/LCQKW2HWM5HRTD3VJHAVGLFF7E/
Movie clip: Christine
