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Liz Cheney CAUGHT! Edits, Lies & Omissions | EP 2989-8AM
Pete Santilli uses his experience with the judicial system to accurately analyze the first of seven January 6th Committee Public trials that began on Thursday June 09, 2022. Based on a Soviet Style “show trial” straight out of Stalin Russia the trial opener was full of edited video, lies about what happened the day of a Trump rally on January 06, 2020 and omitted information that would clearly exonerate many of the people Liz Cheney accuses of planning an insurrection on the Nation's Capital in Washington DC. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21392
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