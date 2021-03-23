Illegal Aliens Get Hotel Rooms - Nat'l Guard Slept in Parking Garage

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‘Why Are Illegal Aliens Getting Hotel Rooms When National Guard Were Left to Sleep in Parking Garages and Given Contaminated Food?’
Biden Administration grans preferential treatment to illegal immigrants over our USA NG Troops in D.C.
OUR TROOPS WERE THROWN OUT TO A COLD PARKING GARAGE TO SLEEP ON CONCRETE.
MORE THAN A DOZEN GOT SICK FROM UNDERCOOKED FOOD AND ALSO HAD METAL SHAVINGS IN THEIR FOOD.
was recently reported that the Biden Administration has let a six-month contract worth $86 million to a Texas non-profit to house up to 1,200 migrant families at hotels in border communities in Texas and Arizona. WTH???