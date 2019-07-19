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10 American Foods That Are Already Banned in Other Countries
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5251 views • July 19, 2019
10 American Foods That Are Already Banned in Other Countries
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
this is a old video some new bad things like palm oil, and Sucrolose /splenda
are not covered or even old ones like aspartame/NutraSweet.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
this is a old video some new bad things like palm oil, and Sucrolose /splenda
are not covered or even old ones like aspartame/NutraSweet.
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