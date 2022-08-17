The Book of The Revelation of Jesus Christ, Chapters 18-22, KJV

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Chapters 18 through 22 completes our reading of the book of The Revelation of Jesus Christ. Herein we see the destruction of the great whore of babylon, God's judgement of humanity and God and New Jerusalem coming to earth where God will reign for eternity, and where there is no evil person and no more sorrow and no more pain. Tomorrow we will begin reading the book of Genesis. Thank you for watching and God bless you.