Muslims LEAVING Islam in Record Numbers – 🇮🇷 Regime is Desperate!

At least 50,000 mosques (out of a total of 75,000) have closed in Iran, and millions of Muslims have been leaving Islam in the past couple years alone. Take a look behind the scenes of Iran's Jesus Revolution, how the Holy Spirit is working in this nation, and what this means for geopolitical tensions as Iran's Ayatollah is desperately looking to maintain his grip on power.
