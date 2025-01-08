Muslims LEAVING Islam in Record Numbers – 🇮🇷 Regime is Desperate!

At least 50,000 mosques (out of a total of 75,000) have closed in Iran, and millions of Muslims have been leaving Islam in the past couple years alone. Take a look behind the scenes of Iran's Jesus Revolution, how the Holy Spirit is working in this nation, and what this means for geopolitical tensions as Iran's Ayatollah is desperately looking to maintain his grip on power.





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860