Muslims LEAVING Islam in Record Numbers – 🇮🇷 Regime is Desperate!
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
148 views • 3 months ago

At least 50,000 mosques (out of a total of 75,000) have closed in Iran, and millions of Muslims have been leaving Islam in the past couple years alone. Take a look behind the scenes of Iran's Jesus Revolution, how the Holy Spirit is working in this nation, and what this means for geopolitical tensions as Iran's Ayatollah is desperately looking to maintain his grip on power.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

iranchristmuslimsus newsjerusalemisraelmiddle eastfaithnews todayinternational newsholy landchristian newschristian tvcbnjesus revolutioninspirational storieschristian storiesfaith storiesfaith newscbnnewsyoutubecbn newstodays headlinesquick newsquickstart podcastcbn digital
