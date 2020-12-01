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Covid Transinduction & Chipping through Testing.mp4
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77 views • December 01, 2020
I am only interested in sharing with those who visit my posts- It's one way to do a small part to enlighten the mis-educated- Anything that I post should be taken quite seriously- Only one other that I know about anywhere near my lectures, so yes I am the real deal and work for none but those who see knowledge-
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