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Demons and the Covid 19 Vaccine
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783 views • October 26, 2021
Sources:
• Reports from mRNA “Vaccine” Takers on Killing of “God Gene,”
Separation from God
Published Aug. 2, 2021
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2021/08/02/reports-from-mrna-vaccine-takers-on-killing-of-god-gene-separation-from-god/
• The Philosophy Of Freedom Community
https://philosophyoffreedom.com/
• [PDF] ENGLISH TRANSLATIONS OF
“THE PHILOSOPHY OF FREEDOM”
Published 1916
https://storage.ning.com/topology/rest/1.0/file/get/74465066?profile=original
• Eliminate the Soul with Medicine .jpg file
Published Aug 23, 2021
https://spyknow.com/our-god-gland-is-under-attack-is-your-soul-being-eliminated-by-vaccines-medicines-and-fluoride/
(Note: I have tried to fine the source of this quote using
various search engines and have not been successful. If any of
you can source the the book and page of this quote it would be
extremely appreciated. I edited the image with The GIMP pointing
out problems with the data.)
• [Video] God Gene VMAT2 Vaccine (Leaked Pentagon briefing from
April 13, 2005)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXgO8ntU1gE
• [Video] The Pineal Gland The God Gene
Published Dec. 12, 2013
https://youtu.be/WP2TvvJ1To0
• [Video] Dr. Carrie Madej, Internal Medicine Physician,
Osteopathic-trained Urgent info on Covid-19 Vaccine
Published July 13, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gtzPWvpSLVyJ/
• Are The Covid 19 Vaccines Satan’s Agenda? Is Covid 19 Endtime
Disease?
By Edward Bamfo-Darko, Published Feb. 28, 2021
https://www.modernghana.com/news/1064612/are-the-covid-19-vaccines-satans-agenda-is-covid.html
• Corona Virus Patent US 10,130,701 B2 Dated Nov. 20, 2018
When did Covid 19 first appear?
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/31/23/d0/e63e0adde2fbad/US10130701.pdf
• CNN Report on Corona Virus Feb 19, 2020
https://edition.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-19-20-intl-hnk/index.html
• Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World’s Poorest
This plenary lecture was taped in Seattle at the AAAS Annual
Meeting on Feb. 14th, 2020
https://youtu.be/YNbOS4UBbDI
• [MOVED] COVID-19 vaccine: “They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God
anymore – my Soul is dead”
https://www.christianforums.com/threads/moved-covid-19-vaccine-%E2%80%9Cthey%E2%80%99ve-killed-god-i-can%E2%80%99t-feel-god-anymore-%E2%80%93-my-soul-is-dead%E2%80%9D.8179905/
• Title Image Graphic
https://www.tocsinmag.com/post/anti-bill-gates-mural-in-melbourne-as-crowds-chant-arrest-bill-gates
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
• Reports from mRNA “Vaccine” Takers on Killing of “God Gene,”
Separation from God
Published Aug. 2, 2021
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2021/08/02/reports-from-mrna-vaccine-takers-on-killing-of-god-gene-separation-from-god/
• The Philosophy Of Freedom Community
https://philosophyoffreedom.com/
• [PDF] ENGLISH TRANSLATIONS OF
“THE PHILOSOPHY OF FREEDOM”
Published 1916
https://storage.ning.com/topology/rest/1.0/file/get/74465066?profile=original
• Eliminate the Soul with Medicine .jpg file
Published Aug 23, 2021
https://spyknow.com/our-god-gland-is-under-attack-is-your-soul-being-eliminated-by-vaccines-medicines-and-fluoride/
(Note: I have tried to fine the source of this quote using
various search engines and have not been successful. If any of
you can source the the book and page of this quote it would be
extremely appreciated. I edited the image with The GIMP pointing
out problems with the data.)
• [Video] God Gene VMAT2 Vaccine (Leaked Pentagon briefing from
April 13, 2005)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXgO8ntU1gE
• [Video] The Pineal Gland The God Gene
Published Dec. 12, 2013
https://youtu.be/WP2TvvJ1To0
• [Video] Dr. Carrie Madej, Internal Medicine Physician,
Osteopathic-trained Urgent info on Covid-19 Vaccine
Published July 13, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gtzPWvpSLVyJ/
• Are The Covid 19 Vaccines Satan’s Agenda? Is Covid 19 Endtime
Disease?
By Edward Bamfo-Darko, Published Feb. 28, 2021
https://www.modernghana.com/news/1064612/are-the-covid-19-vaccines-satans-agenda-is-covid.html
• Corona Virus Patent US 10,130,701 B2 Dated Nov. 20, 2018
When did Covid 19 first appear?
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/31/23/d0/e63e0adde2fbad/US10130701.pdf
• CNN Report on Corona Virus Feb 19, 2020
https://edition.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-19-20-intl-hnk/index.html
• Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World’s Poorest
This plenary lecture was taped in Seattle at the AAAS Annual
Meeting on Feb. 14th, 2020
https://youtu.be/YNbOS4UBbDI
• [MOVED] COVID-19 vaccine: “They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God
anymore – my Soul is dead”
https://www.christianforums.com/threads/moved-covid-19-vaccine-%E2%80%9Cthey%E2%80%99ve-killed-god-i-can%E2%80%99t-feel-god-anymore-%E2%80%93-my-soul-is-dead%E2%80%9D.8179905/
• Title Image Graphic
https://www.tocsinmag.com/post/anti-bill-gates-mural-in-melbourne-as-crowds-chant-arrest-bill-gates
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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