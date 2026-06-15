Triangular Powers & Soul Catchers My Lovely Jesus Ministry Spiritual Warfare Series 6-15-26

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Exposing the witchcraft practices of the kingdom of darkness concerning the use of the triangular power and how they hunt and cage the soul/spirit. This is to aid and help the children of God who battle in spiritual warfare. All for the glory of Father God through Jesus Christ's Name and power.
2 Corinthians 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.
Luke 10:19 Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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