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Triangular Powers & Soul Catchers My Lovely Jesus Ministry Spiritual Warfare Series 6-15-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Exposing the witchcraft practices of the kingdom of darkness concerning the use of the triangular power and how they hunt and cage the soul/spirit. This is to aid and help the children of God who battle in spiritual warfare. All for the glory of Father God through Jesus Christ's Name and power.

2 Corinthians 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.

Luke 10:19 Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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