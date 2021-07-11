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Dr Michael Greger: Are Emulsifiers Like Carboxymethylcellulose and Polysorbate 80 Safe?
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40 views • July 11, 2021
Posted 5July2021 NutritionFacts.org:
Emulsifiers are the most widely used food additive. What are they doing to our gut microbiome health?
Can fiber prevent the damage from Emulsifiers?
Emulsifiers are the most widely used food additive. What are they doing to our gut microbiome health?
Can fiber prevent the damage from Emulsifiers?
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