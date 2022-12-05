In the 'EYE' of Julian Assange - Absolutely Amazing Story that goes with this 'Mural of Julian on a Building' - by an Italian Artist Jorit in Moscow.

There's an absolutely amazing story that goes with this mural of Julian Assange by an Italian artist Jorit in Moscow. In the eye of Julian he has painted a portrait of Andrea Rocchelli, a photojournalist killed in 2014 by the criminal Kiev regime.

Andrea Rocchelli (27 September 1983 – 24 May 2014) was an Italian freelance photojournalist and founder of the independent photographers collective Cesura. He was killed during the Donbas war and Ukrainian authorities were accused by his partners both for the killing and the subsequent cover-up.



