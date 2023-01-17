Summary of the Covid 19 Event and Major Questions It Raised. Nine Misconceptions and One Chilling Conclusion.

At the third anniversary of the Covid Event, there is reflection on the major issues that it brought up. The video discusses the justification of PCR tests, masking, lock downs and vaccination. It points out how systematically wrong they were and speculates about possible motives.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.